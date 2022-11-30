Court directs Traffic Police to stop issuing E-challans

Police ordered to release all vehicles seized in
violation of SOPs
Srinagar, Nov 29: A local court here on Tuesday directed
the Traffic police Kashmir to halt issuance of E-challans
for seizure of vehicles till the time technical glitches faced
by the system are resolved and also asked the traffic
police authorities to release all vehicles seized in gross
violation.
Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar observed that
the seizure of vehicles by E-challan without following the
required procedural formalities renders citizens
remediless.
In an order, the court directed IGP Kashmir (Traffic) and
SSP Traffic Srinagar to ensure halting of E-challans for
seizing vehicles till the time technical glitches are properly
resolved.
The court was hearing a plea of an applicant, whose
vehicle was challaned by the Traffic police Srinagar
through e-Challan.
“Undisputed position is that seizure of vehicle in question
by E-challan has been issued without following the
required procedural formalities. Non compliance of
required procedural formalities has not only rendered the
applicant remediless but had also denied him the right of a
fair trial. The seizure of vehicle as well as the fine of Rs.
6000/ imposed upon the applicant is not in accordance
with the law,” the court observed
It said accordingly, SSP traffic is hereby directed that
amount of fine so recovered from the applicant be
returned to the applicant.
“SSP traffic is also directed to ensure the removal
technical glitches faced by the system so that public at
large does not suffer,”
It also said it has been brought to the notice of this Court
that number of other vehicles have been seized by the
traffic officials in the same manner through E-challans
without ensuring the delivery of corresponding copy of E-
challan to this Court.
“All those vehicles which have been seized in gross
violation of standard operating procedure of providing
copy of E-challan to this Court be released without
realizing fine from them,” the court said.
It further directed the IGP Kashmir (Traffic) to ensure the
halting of online challans of seizure of vehicles till the
technical glitches faced by the system are properly
resolved.