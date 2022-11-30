Court directs Traffic Police to stop issuing E-challans

Police ordered to release all vehicles seized in

violation of SOPs

Srinagar, Nov 29: A local court here on Tuesday directed

the Traffic police Kashmir to halt issuance of E-challans

for seizure of vehicles till the time technical glitches faced

by the system are resolved and also asked the traffic

police authorities to release all vehicles seized in gross

violation.

Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar observed that

the seizure of vehicles by E-challan without following the

required procedural formalities renders citizens

remediless.

In an order, the court directed IGP Kashmir (Traffic) and

SSP Traffic Srinagar to ensure halting of E-challans for

seizing vehicles till the time technical glitches are properly

resolved.

The court was hearing a plea of an applicant, whose

vehicle was challaned by the Traffic police Srinagar

through e-Challan.

“Undisputed position is that seizure of vehicle in question

by E-challan has been issued without following the

required procedural formalities. Non compliance of

required procedural formalities has not only rendered the

applicant remediless but had also denied him the right of a

fair trial. The seizure of vehicle as well as the fine of Rs.

6000/ imposed upon the applicant is not in accordance

with the law,” the court observed

It said accordingly, SSP traffic is hereby directed that

amount of fine so recovered from the applicant be

returned to the applicant.

“SSP traffic is also directed to ensure the removal

technical glitches faced by the system so that public at

large does not suffer,”

It also said it has been brought to the notice of this Court

that number of other vehicles have been seized by the

traffic officials in the same manner through E-challans

without ensuring the delivery of corresponding copy of E-

challan to this Court.

“All those vehicles which have been seized in gross

violation of standard operating procedure of providing

copy of E-challan to this Court be released without

realizing fine from them,” the court said.

It further directed the IGP Kashmir (Traffic) to ensure the

halting of online challans of seizure of vehicles till the

technical glitches faced by the system are properly

resolved.