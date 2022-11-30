CSS for constructing godowns to augment storage capacity in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 29: In order to bridge the gaps of storage

capacities, authorities are likely to implement the Central

Sector Scheme for construction of godowns with focus on

augmenting storage capacity in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22, the government

is implementing a Central Sector Scheme for construction

of godowns with focus on augmenting storage capacity in

the States of North Eastern (NE) Region and a few other

States.

We have learned that the survey has revealed that under

this scheme, funds are released directly to Food

Corporation of India (FCI) in the form of equity for land

acquisition and construction of storage godowns and

infrastructure like railway sidings, electrification,

installation of weighbridge etcetera.

“Funds are also released as grants-in-aid to the

governments of the North-Eastern States including Jammu

and Kashmir for construction of intermediate storage

godowns considering the storage gaps as well as difficult

geographical and climatic conditions in these States,” it

reads.

The survey reads that during 12th Five Year Plan (2012-

17), a total capacity of 1,84,175 MT had been created in

NE States and other than NE States. “This scheme has

further been extended for five years upto March-2022. A

total capacity of 82,760 MT (65,870 MT by FCI and 16,890

MT by state governments has been created from 2017 to

2021.”