CSS for constructing godowns to augment storage capacity in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 29: In order to bridge the gaps of storage
capacities, authorities are likely to implement the Central
Sector Scheme for construction of godowns with focus on
augmenting storage capacity in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Economic Survey 2021-22, the government
is implementing a Central Sector Scheme for construction
of godowns with focus on augmenting storage capacity in
the States of North Eastern (NE) Region and a few other
States.
We have learned that the survey has revealed that under
this scheme, funds are released directly to Food
Corporation of India (FCI) in the form of equity for land
acquisition and construction of storage godowns and
infrastructure like railway sidings, electrification,
installation of weighbridge etcetera.
“Funds are also released as grants-in-aid to the
governments of the North-Eastern States including Jammu
and Kashmir for construction of intermediate storage
godowns considering the storage gaps as well as difficult
geographical and climatic conditions in these States,” it
reads.
The survey reads that during 12th Five Year Plan (2012-
17), a total capacity of 1,84,175 MT had been created in
NE States and other than NE States. “This scheme has
further been extended for five years upto March-2022. A
total capacity of 82,760 MT (65,870 MT by FCI and 16,890
MT by state governments has been created from 2017 to
2021.”
