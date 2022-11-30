Famous tourist bazaar, Govt Central market Kashmir Haat losing sheen

Despite tourism boom, only a few tourists visit

marketplace, want Govt to bring bazaar on tourism

map: Traders

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Nov 29 (KNO): Nearly a century old

market—Government central market Kashmir Haat, is

losing its sheen with each passing day as the business at

the once famed, marketplace has got badly affected with

the businessman stating that bringing the bazaar on

tourism map would help them to revive their business.

Almost every shopkeeper at the market is claiming that

despite the tourism boom in the Valley, the tourists don’t

visit them as the market is off-route and has been ignored

so far.

Khurshid Ahmad, one of the traders, told the news

agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the market

was started in 1937 when Maharaja Rulers forced the

artisans to come up with the market to promote the local

product.

“The tourists, parliamentarians and others would visit the

market every day. But now, it’s unfortunate that the

tourists hardly visit the market where everything is

available including Shawls, dry fruit, paper mache,

woodcarving and other local produce,” he said.

Ahmad further said that the tourists, who throng the other

places have to move from one place to another to get the

local produce, but the market despite having everything

has been ignored.

“The tourism department should look into the matter so

that the tourists would be able to get knowledgeable

where the tourism market is,” he said, adding that ignoring

the market has forced many to switch to other jobs.

President of the market, Nisar Ahmad Kitaba told KNO

that the market is completely lying defunct at present.

“This market is solely dependent on the tourists. There are

127 shops in the market and it is famous among people all

across the globe. However, the official apathy has

deteriorated the situation of the businessman as well as

the market,” he said.

He added that the department concerned is now extending

its support as the exhibitions are being organized here.

“But, the situation has worsened to a large extent. We

have appealed to the government to allow us to make

local items available here till the situation improves and

the tourists start visiting the place again,” he said.

“Although the tourism is witnessing a boom in Kashmir,

the market has become an odd-site for the tourists as

mostly they visit Dalgate, Boulevard, Lal Chowk and other

areas only. Now, we have appealed the administration to

bring the market on tourism map, which would ensure the

tourists visit the marketplace so that the business can be

revived once again,” he said—(KNO)