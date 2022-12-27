BF.7 variant unlikely to cause new wave of Covid-19: DAK

Srinagar, Dec 26: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK)

on Monday said BF.7 variant is unlikely to cause a new

wave of Covid-19 in our population.

“BF.7 is not a cause of concern for us and there is no

need to worry about it,” said DAK President and

Influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement.

Dr Hassan said BF.7, the variant driving China’s Covid

surge, is a sublineage of the BA.5 subvariant of omicron.

“First detected in February 2021, BF.7 has been in

circulation for the last 22 months across 91 countries

without much impact. The prevalence of the variant in

sequenced samples has remained below 0.5%

worldwide.”

“India detected its first case of BF.7 in July this year and

it has not contributed significantly to Covid cases

compared to other simultaneously circulating Omicron

sublineages,” he said.

The DAK President said with high vaccination rates and

natural immunity, the possibility of having a wave due to

this variant is less. “Most of us have gone through the

omicron wave this year in January. So we don’t need to

worry about it. Essentially BF.7 is the same virus,” he

said.

“The fact that there has been no significant increase in

the incidence of the BF.7 variant since its detection 5

months ago shows that it is not something to be

bothered about,” he added.

Dr Nisar said the transmission rate and severity of a

variant are not uniform everywhere. It varies depending

on the susceptibility of the local population.

“China followed restrictive zero Covid policy, most

people there are not exposed to the variant and hence

have no immunity. Now with sudden reopening, the

country saw a massive surge in cases in the susceptible

population,” he said.

General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said we need to

realize that Covid-19 has entered into an endemic stage.

It has become yet another infection joining many other

diseases that we have learned to live.

“Cases will wax and wane. Outbreaks will pop up here

and there. Frequent changes in genome structure are

part of the natural life course of viruses and there is no

need to panic,” he said.