'Shabad Kirtan' to mark Veer Baal Diwas at Jammu, LG attends Pays obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri Ji

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj

Sinha Monday attended 'Shabad Kirtan' organized by All

J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark ‘Veer Baal

Diwas’ at Gurdwara Sant Mela Singh Dastkari Ashram,

Digiana, Jammu.

Sinha paid obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind

Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji and urged the new generation

to draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance and

sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor said, people

across the sections of society must be told about our

Guru's influence in transforming society and enriching

social values.

Veer Baal Diwas would inspire all of us to uphold the

unity and integrity of the nation and live with each other

in peace and harmony. It is a day to rededicate

ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, and

compassion, added the Lt Governor.

“Exemplary courage and sacrifice of Sahibzades and

Guru Gobind Singh ji's life and teachings would continue

to guide the path of humanity for all times to come.

People must rise above the narrow outlook of life and

tread the path of humanism”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant

contribution of Sikh Community in nation building and

establishing a just and equal society.

In this Amrut Kaal Khand, India stands proudly on the

world stage tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Gurus and Sikh

Community for their immense and unparalleled

contribution in the Country's progress and prosperity.

Vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve

greater heights, he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to work for

the welfare of the Sikh community, the Lt Governor

assured appropriate action on the demands and needs

of the community with utmost sensitivity.

As requested by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee,

the statue of Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur will be

installed in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu. Nangali

Sahib Gurdwara, Poonch will be renovated, announced

the Lt Governor.

District Administration and Tourism Department have

been directed to promote religious places of Sikh

heritage in Poonch in a planned manner, he further

added.

We are fully committed to the promotion of the Punjabi

language. I have instructed the Academy of Art, Culture

& Languages to educate the citizens about the sacrifices

of Sahibzades & spread timeless teachings of Sikh

Gurus. The administration has already established Guru

Nanak Dev Ji chair at Jammu University and promoting

Punjabi language in school education, said the Lt

Governor.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the endeavour of All

J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to make the people

aware of the bravery, sacrifice, and ideals of Sahibzade.

Mahant Manjeet Singh spoke on the sacrifices of

Sahibzada Baba Ajeet Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba

Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He also

expressed his gratitude to Lt Governor for heeding the

demands of Sikh community pertaining to the installation

of the statue of Baba Banda Singh ji Bahadur and efforts

for promotion of Punjabi language in J&K among other

issues.

Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Co-

ordination Committee expressed gratitude to the UT

administration led by Lt Governor for taking cognizance

of various concerning issues of the Sikh community and

moving forward towards resolving the same with alacrity.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM; Ravinder Raina,

President, BJP J&K; Devender Singh Rana, former

Legislator; Baldev Singh Billawaria, Dy Mayor, JMC,

senior political & religious leaders and prominent

citizens were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar,

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy

Commissioner Jammu; senior officials of Police and Civil

administration; members of Sikh Coordination

Committee; eminent persons and intellectuals of the

Sikh community were also present.