'Shabad Kirtan' to mark Veer Baal Diwas at Jammu, LG attends Pays obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri Ji

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj
Sinha Monday attended 'Shabad Kirtan' organized by All
J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark ‘Veer Baal
Diwas’ at Gurdwara Sant Mela Singh Dastkari Ashram,
Digiana, Jammu.
Sinha paid obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind
Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji and urged the new generation
to draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance and
sacrifice.
Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor said, people
across the sections of society must be told about our
Guru's influence in transforming society and enriching
social values.
Veer Baal Diwas would inspire all of us to uphold the
unity and integrity of the nation and live with each other
in peace and harmony. It is a day to rededicate
ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, and
compassion, added the Lt Governor.
“Exemplary courage and sacrifice of Sahibzades and
Guru Gobind Singh ji's life and teachings would continue
to guide the path of humanity for all times to come.
People must rise above the narrow outlook of life and
tread the path of humanism”, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant
contribution of Sikh Community in nation building and
establishing a just and equal society.
In this Amrut Kaal Khand, India stands proudly on the
world stage tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence.
We owe a debt of gratitude to Gurus and Sikh
Community for their immense and unparalleled
contribution in the Country's progress and prosperity.
Vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve
greater heights, he added.
Reiterating the government's commitment to work for
the welfare of the Sikh community, the Lt Governor
assured appropriate action on the demands and needs
of the community with utmost sensitivity.
As requested by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee,
the statue of Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur will be
installed in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu. Nangali
Sahib Gurdwara, Poonch will be renovated, announced
the Lt Governor.
District Administration and Tourism Department have
been directed to promote religious places of Sikh
heritage in Poonch in a planned manner, he further
added.
We are fully committed to the promotion of the Punjabi
language. I have instructed the Academy of Art, Culture
& Languages to educate the citizens about the sacrifices
of Sahibzades & spread timeless teachings of Sikh
Gurus. The administration has already established Guru
Nanak Dev Ji chair at Jammu University and promoting
Punjabi language in school education, said the Lt
Governor.
The Lt Governor also appreciated the endeavour of All
J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to make the people
aware of the bravery, sacrifice, and ideals of Sahibzade.
Mahant Manjeet Singh spoke on the sacrifices of
Sahibzada Baba Ajeet Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba
Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He also
expressed his gratitude to Lt Governor for heeding the
demands of Sikh community pertaining to the installation
of the statue of Baba Banda Singh ji Bahadur and efforts
for promotion of Punjabi language in J&K among other
issues.
Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Co-
ordination Committee expressed gratitude to the UT
administration led by Lt Governor for taking cognizance
of various concerning issues of the Sikh community and
moving forward towards resolving the same with alacrity.
Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM; Ravinder Raina,
President, BJP J&K; Devender Singh Rana, former
Legislator; Baldev Singh Billawaria, Dy Mayor, JMC,
senior political & religious leaders and prominent
citizens were present on the occasion.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar,
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy
Commissioner Jammu; senior officials of Police and Civil
administration; members of Sikh Coordination
Committee; eminent persons and intellectuals of the
Sikh community were also present.