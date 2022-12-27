Year Ender: Hospitals resume normal activities this year 100 percent vaccination achieved in all districts

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Dec 26 : Unlike two years of Covid pandemic,

hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed resumption

of all services.

The pandemic changed lives of people across the globe

with lockdowns enforced by the government affecting all.

But this year saw the resumption of life.

Many patients, who had to wait for treatment after the

services were suspended in the hospitals in face of huge

influx, returned to hospitals for treatment.

As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO), Hundred percent vaccination and 100 percent

saturation under the AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme were

achieved this year in most of the district while

registration process is going on to connect the whole

population with this scheme and hundreds of critical

procedures were conducted free of cost through

Ayushmaan Bharat Scheme.

One hundred and forty ongoing/new health projects

have been undertaken under PMDP; 102 projects have

been completed, while 38 are near completion. Out of

targeted 2029 Sub Centres, 1,470 have been

operationalized as Health and Wellness Centres.

The work on two All India Institute of Medical Sciences

(AIIMS), one each at Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu and

Awantipora (Pulwama), Kashmir @2000 crore each is

under progress.

Seven New Medical Colleges (Anantnag, Baramulla,

Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Handwara and Udhampur) have

been sanctioned by the Government of India. Five

Medical colleges have been made functional on

makeshift arrangements basis. Two Medical Colleges

shall be made functional in the financial year 2024-25.

Classes are operational for 1st batch of MBBS students

in respect of five new medical colleges. This has

increased the MBBS intake capacity from 500 to 1100

seats in the UT of J&K.

Fifteen B.Sc. Nursing Colleges have been sanctioned by

the Government of India, to improve the Nursing

education and availability of Trained Nursing Staff.

Two State Cancer Institutes are under construction in

the UT, one at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar and the other at

GMC Jammu which are expected to be completed soon.

Several new facilities like 500 bedded Children hospital

Bemina were made operational this year and some

procedures were carried out for the first time in J&K

hospitals.