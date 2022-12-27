Year Ender: Hospitals resume normal activities this year 100 percent vaccination achieved in all districts

Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Dec 26 : Unlike two years of Covid pandemic,
hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed resumption
of all services.
The pandemic changed lives of people across the globe
with lockdowns enforced by the government affecting all.
But this year saw the resumption of life.
Many patients, who had to wait for treatment after the
services were suspended in the hospitals in face of huge
influx, returned to hospitals for treatment.
As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO), Hundred percent vaccination and 100 percent
saturation under the AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme were
achieved this year in most of the district while
registration process is going on to connect the whole
population with this scheme and hundreds of critical
procedures were conducted free of cost through
Ayushmaan Bharat Scheme.
One hundred and forty ongoing/new health projects
have been undertaken under PMDP; 102 projects have
been completed, while 38 are near completion. Out of
targeted 2029 Sub Centres, 1,470 have been
operationalized as Health and Wellness Centres.
The work on two All India Institute of Medical Sciences
(AIIMS), one each at Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu and
Awantipora (Pulwama), Kashmir @2000 crore each is
under progress.
Seven New Medical Colleges (Anantnag, Baramulla,
Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Handwara and Udhampur) have
been sanctioned by the Government of India. Five
Medical colleges have been made functional on
makeshift arrangements basis. Two Medical Colleges
shall be made functional in the financial year 2024-25.
Classes are operational for 1st batch of MBBS students
in respect of five new medical colleges. This has
increased the MBBS intake capacity from 500 to 1100
seats in the UT of J&K.
Fifteen B.Sc. Nursing Colleges have been sanctioned by
the Government of India, to improve the Nursing
education and availability of Trained Nursing Staff.
Two State Cancer Institutes are under construction in
the UT, one at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar and the other at
GMC Jammu which are expected to be completed soon.
Several new facilities like 500 bedded Children hospital
Bemina were made operational this year and some
procedures were carried out for the first time in J&K
hospitals.