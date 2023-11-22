Zuno General Insurance introduces Industry First Electric Vehicle Add-On Cover

Jammu Tawi: Zuno General Insurance, a new-age digital insurer, today announced the launch of an innovative Electric Vehicle (EV) Add-On Cover, a first-of-its-kind in the insurance industry. This revolutionary offering is specially designed to provide comprehensive protection for electric vehicles and cater to their unique needs.Commenting on the launch, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, “The introduction of the EV Add-On cover is in line with our strategic objective to build an EV based motor insurance portfolio. Our Electric Vehicle Add-On Insurance Cover marks a significant step in this direction, introducing industry-first features designed to cater to the unique requirements of electric vehicle owners.”With customers increasingly interested in purchasing electric vehicles, this shift in mindset will bring about a dramatic change in the industry. Our goal is to support this transition by offering innovative, industry-first add-ons. These offerings will not only encourage more people to confidently embrace electric vehicles but will also contribute to widespread EV adoption, redefine insurance practices, and simplify our customers' experiences,” added Shanai.By introducing the EV Add-On Cover, Zuno remains at the forefront of the digital insurance space, ensuring that customers have access to innovative and comprehensive solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow.