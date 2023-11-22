ABFRLempowers youth towards green careers with a Unique Sustainability Accelerator Prog-2023

Jammu Tawi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), one of India's leading fashion companies, proudly announces the culmination of the Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023, a collaborative project with 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M 1B). The program, held in November 2023, demonstrated ABFRL's commitment to build green skills and empower Indian students while nurturing the talents required to carry our collective sustainability mission forward.Each of the participants were presented with co-branded ‘Certificates of Participation' from ABFRL and 1M 1B to recognise their dedication and achievements. The top 20 students chosen for industry engagement at an ABFRL campus were also honoured with diplomas recognising their excellent performance during the 5-day internship.The Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023 made tremendous progress towards its goals, cultivating a new generation of environmentally conscious leaders. For beginnings, the initiative enabled youngsters to become proactive climate change champions, instilling in them the inspiration and determination to act in their communities.Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Co-Chair of the Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator Program, highlighted the program's significance stating, “The Sustainability Accelerator Program 2023 embodies our commitment to nurturing a sustainability mindset in India's youth & students and empowering them to drive our collective green mission forward. Through this program, we aim to create a new generation of sustainability champions who will lead the way in shaping a greener future for all. This program provided school students with hands-on experience, moulding them into responsible, people-centred corporate leaders who prioritise the well-being of our society and its inhabitants.”Manav Subodh, Founder, 1M 1B, was proud to bring this collaboration to life, saying “This is an industry first partnership, where a large corporation, ABFRL and a social venture, 1M 1B is coming together placing sustainability at the core of whatever you do. The internship aims to encourage students to be valuable contributors to climate change and introduce them to how technology can play a role in shaping a greener planet. The students will also be mentored by leaders of ABFRL.”