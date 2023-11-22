UST opens new office at International Tech Park Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has inaugurated its new office at International Tech Park Hyderabad. The modern 1,18,000-square-foot facility, with the provision of more expansion in the future, will accommodate over 2000 UST employees in Hyderabad and act as a center for innovative research and development in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and IoT. The company plans to double headcount to 4000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three years.

The new office is equipped with the latest in innovative and collaborative technology. It boasts board rooms with advanced video conferencing capabilities, dedicated video conference rooms, and discussion rooms, apart from workstation seats. The facility's layout also reflects UST's emphasis on creating a unique and open workplace culture with collaboration spaces, training rooms, recreation spaces, a wellness room, and even a room for nursing mothers. These features align with UST's global initiative to create welcoming workspaces for its employees, efforts that have seen UST recognized across a range of markets as a Great Place to Work and a global Top Employer in addition to being included on prestigious lists such as the Top 100 Best Companies for Women and the Most Inclusive Companies Index.

UST's presence in Hyderabad has expanded rapidly since beginning operations in 2018 with just 250 employees, and it celebrated crossing over 1000 employees in 2021. Today, it is one of UST's fastest-growing development centers in India, alongside the company's dedicated software delivery and development centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

The new facility was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) for the Government of the state of Telangana, as well as Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST. Other UST executives present included Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Center Operations; Venkata Peram, Center Head, Hyderabad; Harikrishnan Mohankumar, Sr. Director and Head Workplace Management & Operations- APAC; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director, and Head – Global PR & Media Relations, Kishore Krishna, VP – Talent Acquisition, Ashok G Nair, Sr. Director – Enterprise solutions, Ranjith Ravindran, Director- Cloud infrastructure services, Ramya Kannan, VP- Office of the CIO at UST and Dr. Anand Vijayasankaran, Professor at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

“We want to thank the Government of Telangana and CapitaLand Investment for collaborating with us to launch our UST's expanded new office in Hyderabad. This expansion will enable us to tap into the rich local talent pool as we strengthen our capabilities across various strategic domains and technologies. We look forward to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and continuing to contribute to the growth of Hyderabad as a focal point for the global IT industry,” said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

“Hyderabad is known globally as a hub of innovation, agility, and speed. At UST's Hyderabad offices, we transform businesses by bringing the best characteristics of this exciting city to the work we do every day. As UST's presence in Hyderabad continues to grow, I am proud to work alongside world-class innovators to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help our clients thrive in the digital era,” said Venkata Peram, Center Head – Hyderabad and Senior Client Partner, UST.

“The inauguration of UST's new campus at CapitaLand's International Tech Park Hyderabad reinforces our commitment towards developing an ecosystem of modern workplaces, that fosters innovation and collaborative growth within our thriving global business community. We are delighted to welcome them, and wish them great success in charting a new chapter in the advancement of modern SaaS solutions and AI technologies across diverse sectors,” said Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, Chief Executive Officer, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment.