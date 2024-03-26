Search
SportsIPLVirat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik power Royal Challengers Bangalore to last-ball win...
SportsIPL

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik power Royal Challengers Bangalore to last-ball win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 opener

By: Northlines

Date:

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the 2024 season in a nail-biting encounter against Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. RCB rode on stellar individual performances from former captain Virat Kohli and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik to chase down PBKS' total of 176/6 with four balls to spare.

Kohli, who was dropped on 0, made the Kings pay dearly for the mistake. He smashed 77 off 49 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes to lay the foundation for RCB's chase. His exquisite strokeplay saw him find the gaps with ease against a quality Punjab attack. Though RCB lost wickets at regular intervals, Kohli ensured they kept pace with the asking rate during his brilliant knock.

However, once Kohli departed in the 16th over, RCB were still needing 48 runs from the final 4 overs with only 4 wickets in hand. This is when Dinesh Karthik stood up and guided RCB home in style with an unbeaten knock of 28 from just 14 balls. He found the boundary at crucial junctures to ease the pressure and maintained calm amidst a tense situation. Karthik finished the game in stylish fashion with a boundary to leave Punjab stunned.

Earlier, Punjab had posted a decent total primarily due to captain Shikhar Dhawan's 45. But the RCB pacers kept them in check through some clever use of short-pitched balls as part of the new IPL regulations. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26.

This nail-biting victory has kicked off RCB's campaign on a positive note. Riding on individual heroics and holding their nerve in a pressure situation, they will take a lot of confidence from this thriller going forward in the tournament.

Previous article
Want Stronger Bones & Muscles? Why A Daily Glass Of Milk May Not Be Enough
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Coach Igor Stimac’s Job at Stake as India Plays Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Northlines Northlines -
Croatian says he will resign if India don't progress...

Drama unfolds as Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad but Titans pip Mumbai in last-over thriller

Northlines Northlines -
The stage was set for high-drama when former Gujarat...

Curran, Livingstone Steer Punjab to Nail-biting Win Over Delhi in Last-over Thriller

Northlines Northlines -
Curran, Livingstone power Punjab to exciting win over Delhi Sam...

Russell and Rana power KKR to narrow 4-run win over battling SRH

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata Knight Riders started their IPL 2024 campaign on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Want Stronger Bones & Muscles? Why A Daily Glass Of Milk...

Beyonce and Bella Hadid spark global ‘Cowgirl Era’ in fashion –...

Education Dept in Kashmir seeks strict compliance with MCC instructions