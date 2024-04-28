back to top
How Diabetics Can Reduce Risk of Cardiac Issues Through Proactive Management

With rising rates of diabetes, many patients are rightly concerned about risks to heart . However, proactive steps can significantly reduce risks of cardiac arrest according to experts.

Diabetes damages blood vessels and nerves controlling the heart over time, increasing risks of heart disease and cardiac events. Experts note diabetes often occurs alongside other risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol.

When asked about diabetes and cardiac risks, Dr. Amar Joshi of Unity Hospital explained stable blood sugar levels are paramount. Consistent monitoring, medication adherence and a balanced diet help reduce strain on the heart.

Dr. Joshi also stressed exercise's pivotal role. Regular physical activity tailored to individual capabilities not only improves insulin sensitivity but also heart strength. This enhances circulation while aiding weight management, both crucial in preventing cardiac problems.

Equally important is treating additional risk factors associated with worse cardiac outcomes for diabetics. Close monitoring of hypertension, high cholesterol and eliminating smoking can counter poor impacts on the cardiovascular system.

Personalized management plans in consultation with healthcare providers also empower people. Regular checkups allow both monitoring diabetes control and screening for early signs of heart disease. Open communication with doctors facilitates addressing concerns proactively.

In summary, making diabetes management a priority through balanced lifestyle and treatment helps diabetics take charge of cardiac health. With a focus on risk factor control and working closely with medical experts, one can significantly decrease chances of facing cardiac arrest and safeguard long term wellbeing. Maintaining stable blood sugars serves as an important compass steering individuals towards greater wellness.

