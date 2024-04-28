back to top
Powerful storms trigger emergency alerts as tornado outbreak threatens Central US
Powerful storms trigger emergency alerts as tornado outbreak threatens Central US

Last week's devastating storms left a trail of destruction in parts of the Central US, and now more dangerous is threatening the region. Severe weather alerts have been issued across Oklahoma and surrounding states as another outbreak of intense storms looms.

On Sunday, tornado sirens blared out across Oklahoma as swirling storms unleashed their fury. Preliminary damage reports are already coming in from areas like Sulphur and Ardmore. Local authorities have asked residents to take shelter immediately from the life-threatening tornadoes. The Weather Service warned that a “large and extremely dangerous” twister was on the ground south of Sulphur.

In addition to the tornado threat, heavy rainfall poses a flooding risk. Nearly 47 million people in the Central US are at risk from the incoming storms. Just days ago, at least nine tornadoes pounded Iowa, with surveys still ongoing. Images on social media showed the raw power of the tornadoes that slammed Nebraska as well.

Weather forecasters caution that batches of severe thunderstorms will continue rolling through Monday. Flash flooding and more tornadoes are concerns as the sprawling storm system rolls eastward. After last week's devastation, officials are urging maximum vigilance with this dangerous weather on the way. Residents in the path of the storms are advised to have multiple ways of receiving warnings and take shelter at the first alert.

