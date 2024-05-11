back to top
Search
InternationalTyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July...
International

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July showdown

By: Northlines

Date:

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of July showdown

As one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year draws nearer, the pre-fight verbal sparring between legends Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is really starting to heat up. On a recent radio appearance to promote their upcoming July 20th showdown at AT&T Stadium in Texas, ‘Iron Mike' had some choice words for his younger opponent.

When interviewer Damon Elliot attempted to discourage Paul from facing Tyson due to his past experience being knocked out by the heavyweight great as a teen, Tyson was having none of it. “Don't listen to this man Jake, please don't back down from this challenge” stated Tyson assertively. It seems the boxing icon is intent on ensuring Paul goes through with their sanctioned pro bout rather than ducking out at the last minute.

Paul has loudly voiced his belief that he will finish Tyson inside the distance, yet ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet' has shown in recent training that he is taking this contest extremely seriously at the age of 56. After overcoming various regulatory hurdles to make the fight official, both men are putting in maximum preparation to settle their rivalry under the bright lights on July 20th in front of what's sure to be a massive global audience. As the countdown to fight night continues, the war of words and mind games between these two mega stars shows no signs of slowing down.

Previous article
Soothing Summer Digestion: How Ghee Water Boosts Weight Loss and Relieves Constipation
Next article
UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

Northlines Northlines -
'Palestine Gains Major Support at UN Vote' In a significant...

Major solar storm threatens US infrastructure; Power grid, GPS at risk

Northlines Northlines -
Citizens have been alerted regarding predictions of a major...

Mass protests erupt in Germany against Tesla Gigafactory’s contentious expansion plans

Northlines Northlines -
"Mass Protests Continue Against Tesla Factory Expansion in Germany" Nearly...

International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Awareness Day returns on May 11 to advocate for those with rare genetic disorder

Northlines Northlines -
International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Awareness Day 2024:...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult...

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

Soothing Summer Digestion: How Ghee Water Boosts Weight Loss and Relieves...