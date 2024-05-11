Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July showdown

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of July showdown

As one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year draws nearer, the pre-fight verbal sparring between legends Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is really starting to heat up. On a recent radio appearance to promote their upcoming July 20th showdown at AT&T Stadium in Texas, ‘Iron Mike' had some choice words for his younger opponent.

When interviewer Damon Elliot attempted to discourage Paul from facing Tyson due to his past experience being knocked out by the heavyweight great as a teen, Tyson was having none of it. “Don't listen to this man Jake, please don't back down from this challenge” stated Tyson assertively. It seems the boxing icon is intent on ensuring Paul goes through with their sanctioned pro bout rather than ducking out at the last minute.

Paul has loudly voiced his belief that he will finish Tyson inside the distance, yet ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet' has shown in recent training videos that he is taking this contest extremely seriously at the age of 56. After overcoming various regulatory hurdles to make the fight official, both men are putting in maximum preparation to settle their rivalry under the bright lights on July 20th in front of what's sure to be a massive global audience. As the countdown to fight night continues, the war of words and mind games between these two mega stars shows no signs of slowing down.