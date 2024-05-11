back to top
Search
InternationalUN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes
International

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

By: Northlines

Date:

‘Palestine Gains Major Support at UN Vote'

In a significant show of support, an overwhelming majority of United Nations member states voted in favor of improving Palestine's status within the global body. The non-binding resolution, which received backing from 143 nations, sought to grant Palestinians additional participation rights at the UN and related conferences on issues impacting their future.

The vote underscored the widespread sentiment that concrete steps must be taken towards delivering a just solution and meaningful self-governance for the Palestinian people. While the proposed changes were narrow in scope, focusing on representation and engagement areas, they symbolized growing frustration with the long-stalled peace process.

Besides the United States and Israel, only eight other countries opposed the measure, casting serious doubts on their claimed commitment to a negotiated two-state settlement. On the other hand, over three-quarters of UN members reaffirmed Palestine's legitimate aspirations and right to a state of their own. Palestinian President Abbas welcomed the “overwhelming” display of solidarity from the global community.

While the Biden administration had urged voting against the proposal, citing its preference for direct talks, the lopsided results highlighted the isolation of this stance on the stage. It remains to be seen if this wake-up call will compel a rethink of outdated policies that enabled ongoing denial of self-determination to Palestinians for decades. With tensions and civilian suffering in Gaza still raw, change cannot come soon enough.

Previous article
Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July showdown
Next article
Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult classic Sarfarosh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July showdown

Northlines Northlines -
Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of...

Major solar storm threatens US infrastructure; Power grid, GPS at risk

Northlines Northlines -
Citizens have been alerted regarding predictions of a major...

Mass protests erupt in Germany against Tesla Gigafactory’s contentious expansion plans

Northlines Northlines -
"Mass Protests Continue Against Tesla Factory Expansion in Germany" Nearly...

International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Awareness Day returns on May 11 to advocate for those with rare genetic disorder

Northlines Northlines -
International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Awareness Day 2024:...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult...

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic...

Soothing Summer Digestion: How Ghee Water Boosts Weight Loss and Relieves...