Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult classic Sarfarosh

Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in ‘Sarfarosh' getting clearance

Veteran Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently opened up about having initial reservations regarding some aspects of his cult classic film ‘Sarfarosh' receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Khan was speaking at a special screening held last week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the socially-relevant thriller that was released in 1999 amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

The John Matthan directed police drama dealt with the theme of cross-border terrorism and featured some references to Pakistan and its spy agency ISI. Recalling the period when the film went for censor approval, Khan said there were apprehensions in the team whether explicit mentions of sensitive topics would be allowed. “At that time, directly naming countries was frowned upon. We would use vague terms like ‘neighbouring nation' instead,” he said.

The actor further mentioned that despite such norms, they insisted on retaining the actual names since even prominent political leaders openly talked about such issues. “Fortunately for us, the censors understood our viewpoint and granted clearance without any edits”, Khan added.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who played the notable role of a Pakistani singer in the film, also looked back at his experience of portraying the complex character. He recounted still receiving praise for his performance from fans in Pakistan itself, despite the on-screen tensions between the two nations.

Co-star Mukesh Rishi spoke highly of Khan for recognizing his potential and roping him in for the impactful character of an Indian police officer committed to serving the nation. The special screening proved to be an enjoyable stroll down memory lane for the talented cast and crew of the path-breaking ‘Sarfarosh'.