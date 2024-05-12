back to top
Army Chief Visits Command Hospital In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

, May 12: Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Northern Command Hospital based at Udhampur district of Jammu and .
The Northern Command on Sunday posted on ‘X', “General Manoj Pande #COAS and Archana Pande, President #AWWA visited Command Hospital #Udhampur.”

“This new state of the infrastructure, with 650-bed facility, stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare & community development. It is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly features,” it posted.
The Command Hospital, virtually inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff on April 10, 2024, has modern features and facilities that include specialised multi discipline facility for treatment, sophisticated medical gas pipeline system, state-of-the-art fire-fighting mechanism, central air-conditioning system with optimal patient care and safety standards, effluent treatment plant and sewage treatment facility.
The Chief of Army Staff interacted with the patients undergoing treatment and also the paramedics.
He lauded All Ranks for their professionalism and exhorted them to continue striving for excellence.

NC Srinagar Candidate Claims Party Workers Arrested Ahead Of Polling
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’
