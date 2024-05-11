back to top
Search
InternationalMajor solar storm threatens US infrastructure; Power grid, GPS at risk
International

Major solar storm threatens US infrastructure; Power grid, GPS at risk

By: Northlines

Date:

Citizens have been alerted regarding predictions of a major geomagnetic disturbance that is expected to impact infrastructure across the country in the coming days. According to warnings from the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a solar storm classified as ‘G4 Severe' on the space scales could disrupt operations of the power grid and GPS systems.

The incoming storm results from energetic bursts on the Sun's surface known as coronal mass ejections. NOAA analysts have observed sizable eruptions from an extensive sunspot group over past days, propelling clouds of charged particles towards Earth. Forecasts suggest the initial effects may commence on Friday evening, with potential lingering effects through the weekend.

If impacts are realized as projected, fluctuations in electricity voltages pose risks to transmission component wellbeing and functionality nationwide. Geographic areas farther from the poles may dodge the most forceful bombardment but still face challenges. Satellite-reliant technologies like navigation and communication networks are also at risk of intermittent disturbances.

Visual dazzlers known as the Northern Lights often accompany such solstitions. However, the present event rating categorizes it as the most robust since 2003, raising public safety concerns. NOAA continues monitoring developments and may adjust the severity assessment with new evidence. Precautionary measures by grid operators and other critical infrastructure managers are recommended in the interim.

Citizens are advised to check official sources for status updates on potential service disruptions over coming days. While impacts are uncertain, this solar weather reminder serves as an educational opportunity regarding our dependence on reliable, vulnerability-mitigating systems. Continued progress in engineering protections and response coordination aims to strengthen community resilience against such natural threats.

Previous article
Mass protests erupt in Germany against Tesla Gigafactory’s contentious expansion plans
Next article
Debate grows over career progression plan and caveat notices issued at J&K Bank
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

Northlines Northlines -
'Palestine Gains Major Support at UN Vote' In a significant...

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic July showdown

Northlines Northlines -
Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of...

Mass protests erupt in Germany against Tesla Gigafactory’s contentious expansion plans

Northlines Northlines -
"Mass Protests Continue Against Tesla Factory Expansion in Germany" Nearly...

International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Awareness Day returns on May 11 to advocate for those with rare genetic disorder

Northlines Northlines -
International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Awareness Day 2024:...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult...

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic...