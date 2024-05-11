back to top
Debate grows over career progression plan and caveat notices issued at J&K Bank

By: Northlines

Srinagar, May 11: A controversial career progression plan at J&K Bank has prompted considerable debate among employees in recent days. According to reports, numerous “caveat notices” have been issued to officers in connection with promotions from Manager to Senior Manager under the new policy.

The caveats, which warn against challenging legal processes, have left many perplexed as to their necessity. Skeptics argue they seem designed to obstruct participation in advancement opportunities rather than serve genuine legal aims. One aggrieved employee claimed the notices undermine an individual's right to inquire about career matters.

The broad application of caveats, reaching even senior staff believed prone to litigation, has stirred unrest in the ranks. The disruption followed caveat dispatch directly to employee residences, disquieting numerous officers including women.

While the bank set an all-time profit high recently, the promotion policy faces accusations of lacking inclusion and transparency, breeding suspicion and resentment. The policy's opponents demand intervention by the government shareholder for open discussion and a resolution upholding fairness.

Bank CEO Baldev Prakash upheld the policy's legitimacy, citing board approval. However, internal dissent insists caveat issuance amounts to intimidation meant to curb dissent and limit assertion of rights regarding career prospects.

Other eligible candidates for interviews simply wish the matter amicably solved. They call for all to compete equally based on qualifications alone, nurturing a of merit within the venerable institution as in the past. The debate promises continued attention as stakeholders seek a just outcome maintaining morale and trust.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

