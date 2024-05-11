back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Two Terror Connections Caught in Shopian Swoop

SHOPIAN, May 11: Two terrorist associates have been apprehended along with incriminating material in and 's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.During joint Naka checking by Shopian Police,44RR & 14BN CRPF at Malik Chek crossing 02 terrorist associates apprehended along with incriminating material.FIR 14/2024 under relevant sections of law registered at PS Heerpora & investigation taken up.@JmuKmrPolice @IPS_Tanushree pic.twitter.com/pqES8ZVjYd— DISTRICT POLICE SHOPIAN (@ShopianPolice) May 11, 2024“During joint Naka checking by Shopian Police,44RR & 14BN CRPF at Malik Chek crossing 02 terrorist associates apprehended along with incriminating material,” District Police Shopian said in a post on X.A First Information Report under relevant sections of law has been registered at Heerpora police station, police added.An investigation has been started, they added.

