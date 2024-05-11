back to top
Search
IndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024 |Congress won't win even 50 seats, will not...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Congress won’t win even 50 seats, will not get opposition party status after polls: PM

By: Northlines

Date:

PHULBANI (ODISHA), May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the and will not be able to get opposition party status after the polls.
Addressing an election rally in Phulbani in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in Odisha, he asserted that a “double engine” government will be formed in the state and “a son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and ” will be made the chief minister of the BJP government.
Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests had enhanced the image of the country across the globe.
He also asserted that his government ended 500 years of people's wait by building Ram temple in Ayodhya. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Two Terror Connections Caught in Shopian Swoop
Next article
Remote Ladakh destination gets spectacular Aurora treat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Padma Shri Romalo Ram received grand welcome upon his return to Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Prominent folk singer Romalo Ram received a warm welcome...

Bomb Squad Destroys Rusted Mortar Shell Found in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 11:  A rusted mortar shell was found...

Remote Ladakh destination gets spectacular Aurora treat

Northlines Northlines -
HANLE (Ladakh), May 11: As intense solar storms hit...

Two Terror Connections Caught in Shopian Swoop

Northlines Northlines -
SHOPIAN, May 11: Two terrorist associates have been apprehended...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aamir Khan reveals initial doubts over reference to Pakistan in cult...

UN vote gives big boost to Palestinian self-determination hopes

Tyson amps up trash talk with Paul ahead of their historic...