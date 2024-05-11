back to top
Remote Ladakh destination gets spectacular Aurora treat
Ladakh

Remote Ladakh destination gets spectacular Aurora treat

By: Northlines

Date:

HANLE (), May 11: As intense solar storms hit Earth atmosphere recently, a usually remote region of Hanle was witness to breathtaking shows of the aurora borealis dancing across the night sky.

Painting the night skies with vibrant colours, the spectacular display by the aurora borealis and aurora australis was also witnessed in various parts of the globe in Russia, Australia, Tasmania, Germany besides the Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh's Hanle, where a red arc emerged.
An aurora is a natural light display in high altitude zones particularly close to the arctic circles.
The recent intense solar storm responsible for the spectacular display was caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which released a massive amount of energy into space, scientific studies said. (AGENCIES)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Congress won't win even 50 seats, will not get opposition party status after polls: PM
Bomb Squad Destroys Rusted Mortar Shell Found in Jammu
