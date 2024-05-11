Bomb Squad Destroys Rusted Mortar Shell Found in Jammu

back to top
JammuBomb Squad Destroys Rusted Mortar Shell Found in Jammu
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 11:  A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field here and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Saturday.
  The 82-mm mortar shell was noticed by some farmers near Ratnal village Friday evening, the officials said.
They said the farmers informed the police station Bishnah and a police team was rushed to secure the area.
Later, a bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive substance in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

