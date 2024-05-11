back to top
Padma Shri Romalo Ram received grand welcome upon his return to Jammu

Prominent folk singer Romalo Ram received a warm welcome when he returned to his hometown in after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Ram, who is known for popularizing folk music from the region, was accorded a grand reception at the Jammu airport by hundreds of his fans and well-wishers.

Ram has spent decades ensuring the enduring popularity of folk styles unique to Jammu. Through countless live performances and recordings, he has introduced generations to the cultural rhythms and melodies that have long defined the area. This commitment to musical preservation and promotion led to his selection for one of 's highest civilian awards.

