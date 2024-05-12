back to top
Search
IndiaPoJK Part Of India And Will Take It Back: Amit Shah
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PoJK Part Of India And Will Take It Back: Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

Kaushambi (UP), May 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and NC Chief Farooq Abdullah for their remarks over Pakistan and said that Pak-occupied and (PoJK) is part of and it will be taken.

While addressing an election rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vinod Sonkar, the Home Minister said, “Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and INDI alliance leader Farooq Abdullah are asking to respect Pakistan as it has an atom bomb. Why should we respect Pakistan.”
He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is saying don't demand PoJK. Rahul Baba, if you want to be scared of atom bombs, then remain scared. We are not scared. PoJK is a part of India, and we will take it back.”
Shah said that Kashmir is part of India. “Congress president Kharge says what people from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. Probably he doesn't know that every child of Kaushambi is ready to sacrifice his life for Kashmir,” he said.
He said that for 70 years, Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) kept Article 370 in Kashmir like their children. “You made Modi ji PM for the second term. Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, terrorism was eradicated, and Modi ji made Kashmir an integral part of India,” he said.
The Home Minister said there are two shehzadas, Akhilesh and Rahul, who claim to bring back Article 370 if they come to power. “The people of Kaushambi should decide whether Article 370 should be brought back or not? Modi ji ended terrorism and Naxalism in the country, and he had done the job of securing the country,” he said.
Raking up the issue of Ram temple, he said, “For 70 years, the people of SP, BSP, and Congress kept the issue of Ram temple on the back burner. When Modi ji became PM for the second term, the case was won, Bhoomi Pujan was performed, and the consecration ceremony was performed on January 22 with Jai Shri Ram within five years.”
Shah said that for the consecration ceremony, an invitation was sent to all, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, but none of them attended the event. “They did not attend the event because they were scared of their vote bank. We BJP people are not scared of vote bank. Not only Ram temple, Modi ji rejuvenated the darbaar of Baba Vishwanath, which was demolished by Aurangzeb. The Somnath temple is made of gold. Modi ji is decorating all centres of faith,” he said.
He said that the leaders of INDI alliance are contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Though there is no chance of winning, assume that if they win, who will be the Prime Minister. Can Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackrey, Stalin, or Ragul Gandhi become the PM? When asked, one of their leaders said that PM's will be made turn by turn. Rahul Baba, it is not a grocery store; it is India, where things don't work like this,” he said.
The Union Minister attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for misleading people on vaccines during Corona period. “When Modi ji started the vaccination drive, Akhilesh said Modi's vaccine doesn't take it. It's good that the people of UP don't listen to Akhilesh. He got vaccinated secretly. Have some shame that you were doing even at the time of a pandemic,” he said.

He accused Congress of insulting Baba Sahad Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Congress did a lot for the politics of appeasement. They insulted Baba Saheb, made him lose the election, and did not give Bharat Ratna to him. Modiji declared April 14 as Samrasta Diwas. All the places associated with Baba Sahab in Mau, London, Nagpur, Delhi, and Mumbai were developed as pilgrimages,” he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’
Next article
Amid Unprecedented Security Setup, Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On Monday
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Amid Unprecedented Security Setup, Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On Monday

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 12: The stage is set for the...

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP...

Army Chief Visits Command Hospital In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 12: Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited...

NC Srinagar Candidate Claims Party Workers Arrested Ahead Of Polling

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 12: National Conference candidate for the Srinagar...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amid Unprecedented Security Setup, Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On...

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’

Army Chief Visits Command Hospital In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur