Elon Musk debunks viral video purporting alien plot in MH370 disappearance

Elon Musk Refutes Claims of Alien Presence Near Missing MH370 Flight

Ten years ago, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people onboard. To this day, the fate of the Boeing 777 aircraft and what exactly happened on that ill-fated March day in 2014 remains an unsolved mystery. Now, a recent social media post revives speculation about the aircraft's disappearance by alleging an “alien” was seen flying near the plane.

An individual going by the name Ashton Forbes posted a video clip on an online platform claiming it shows an unidentified object closely following flight MH370. The uploader described the object as a “plasma field” that seemed to be manipulating its own gravity. This footage was brought to the attention of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX known for its numerous satellite launches.

Musk shut down the notion of aliens being involved, saying he has not come across any evidence suggesting the presence of extraterrestrials. As someone leading a private space company with a massive fleet of satellites orbiting Earth, Musk stated if his organization ever observed aliens it would be shared immediately. With close to 6,000 SpaceX satellites circling the globe, there have been no reports of spacecraft needing to maneuver around visits from aliens.

While the baffling fate of Malaysian Airlines flight 370 continues to mystify, Musk's denial of the recent online post casts serious doubt on claims of otherworldly activity or sightings near the Boeing airliner when it vanished over the South China Sea. The search for tangible clues and the plane's flight data recorders to solve this aviation tragedy persists after a decade, with families of victims holding out hope for answers regarding what took place in the crucial minutes before all contact was lost.