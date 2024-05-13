back to top
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Declared, 93.60% Clear Test

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 13: The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 exam with 93.60 per cent students clearing the test.

Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, officials said and added that 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.
More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, they said.
The officials said that more than 1.32 lakh students were placed in ‘compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.

Lok Sabha Polls | Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First Time Voters In Pulwama
