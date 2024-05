New Delhi, May 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12th board exams result today. Students can check their results on the official websites:

-cbse.gov.in

-results.cbse.nic.in.

In addition, the Board has issued 6-digit access codes for DigiLocker accounts of Class 10th and 12th students, which can be obtained from their respective schools. This year, approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 nationwide.