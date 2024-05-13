back to top
Life StyleHow two easy habits can help diabetics control blood sugar
Life Style

How two easy habits can help diabetics control blood sugar

By: Northlines

Date:

According to diabetes experts, focusing on just two healthy routines every day can have a significant impact on blood sugar control. Read on to discover these important habits endorsed by doctors that diabetics can easily fit into their lives.

The first habit is daily physical activity. Exercise is known to improve the body's response to insulin and aid weight management. Dr. Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology at Zandra Healthcare, notes that engaging in moderate exercise like brisk walking or dancing for 30-45 minutes at least 5 days a week brings notable benefits. Along with aerobic workouts, adding strength and flexibility training 2-3 times weekly can boost metabolism and overall glucose regulation. Consulting a physician first is recommended, especially for those with diabetes-related complications.

Proper nutrition is also vital for blood sugar stability. Dietitians stress choosing whole, nutrient-dense foods over processed items high in sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium. Dr. Joozer Rangwala of Narayana Hospital advises consuming balanced, regular meals and snacks while limiting tempting but unhealthy options. Creating personalized meal plans tailored to individual needs helps nourish the body for sustained energy levels.

Mindful eating habits make managing diabetes easier. Portion control, reading labels, incorporating variety, slowing down, and enjoying meals are highlighted by experts. Consulting regularly with healthcare advisors personalized advice ensures goals are achieved safely and effectively through simple lifestyle adjustments.

Following just two routines – daily exercise and nutritional mindfulness – experts say can significantly help diabetics regulate blood sugar levels. Minor changes regularly practiced can make a major difference to well-being.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Declared
Father of missing Taarak Mehta actor shares details of emotional final call before disappearance
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

