Entertainment

Father of missing Taarak Mehta actor shares details of emotional final call before disappearance

By: Northlines

Tarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing since late April and the case remains unsolved. His father recently opened up about their emotional last conversation before his disappearance.

Gurucharan Singh, best known for portraying Roshan Sodhi on the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing on his trip from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22nd. The Delhi Police continue their investigation but there are still no leads in the case.

In a recent interview, Gurucharan’s father Hargit Singh recalled the details of their last phone call on April 21st – Hargit’s birthday. Gurucharan had wished his father happy birthday during the emotional conversation.

Hargit mentioned Gurucharan seemed troubled but did not share the issues bothering him. When asked about it, Gurucharan promised his father he would return home in a day or two and reveal everything. But he has been untraceable ever since.

Police believe Gurucharan was under heavy debt and withdrew Rs. 14,000 from various accounts on the day he vanished. His phone was last tracked near his Delhi residence but he has not been seen on any CCTV footage after.

Over 50 individuals have been questioned so far. Gurucharan would have turned 51 on May 12th but his whereabouts and condition are still unknown. The case remains open as loved ones hold onto hope of finding closure.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines.

