Twinkle Khanna shares funny anecdote of Akshay Kumar calling her a cow while breastfeeding

Mother's Day is a time to honour the superwomen in our lives who nurture us and sacrifice so much for their families. In light of this day dedicated to motherhood, renowned author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna shared an amusing anecdote from her early days of embracing motherhood.

Khanna delved into how mothering has evolved since her childhood where duties primarily revolved around kids finishing meals and proper hair styling. Modern moms have to multitask as therapists, planners, mentors and more while maintaining work and fitness standards. She mentioned the challenges faced to give children a balanced upbringing according to today's norms.

One memorable incident involved her actor husband Akshay Kumar who inadvertently referred to her as a “cow” while she breastfed their newborn son Aarav. When asked about Khanna's whereabouts, he simply said she was “milking”, instantly marking her transformation from a young woman to nurturing mother in his eyes.

Khanna's column humorously highlighted how the role of mothers has developed tremendously yet certain core aspects remain unchanged. The constant struggle to do right by kids while pursuing ambitions and neglecting self-care is a universal tumult for all mothers across eras. Her story serves as a lighthearted reminder of a mother's unconditional love through their journey of raising the future generation.