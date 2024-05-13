Suchitra Pillai shares amusing anecdotes from shoots of iconic Dil Chahta Hai ft. Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan

Actress Suchitra Pillai, who played the pivotal role of Akash's possessive girlfriend in Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, recently came forward with some never-heard-before behind-the-scenes memories from the film's iconic shoot 23 years ago. In a candid conversation, Pillai took fans down memory lane, revisiting the fun moments spent with co-stars on set that have managed to stick with her all these years.

From Saif Ali Khan keeping the mood light with his witty remarks, to getting an earful from the director for cracking up – Pillai shared it all. She reminisced about shooting tense scenes with ease alongside the film's three leads – Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, mentioning how their professionalism and teamwork made it a breeze. Pillai also shed light on Khanna's reserved nature off-camera, which contrasted with his intense on-screen persona, while praising Aamir for his perfectionist approach and grounded attitude.

The actress fondly recalled her character's important scenes, particularly one shot at a nightclub where Saif succeeded in making her laugh unintentionally. Needless to say, Farhan was not amused by the disruption and voiced his frustration. However, Pillai assured it was all in good fun as the cast and crew enjoyed themselves thoroughly throughout the challenging yet fulfilling process.

Dil Chahta Hai continues to be revered for reinventing the coming-of-age genre in Bollywood and its portrayal of urban relationships. Pillai's heartfelt recollections provide a whole new perspective on the film's iconic status and lifelong impact, crediting the talents of its skilled ensemble.