Noida International Airport awards major retail contracts to Heinemann, BWC Forwarders
Noida International Airport awards major retail contracts to Heinemann, BWC Forwarders

Major Retail Partners Chosen For Noida Airport's Duty Free And Retail Stores

Noida International Airport (NIA) has recently awarded the contract to manage its duty free and retail stores to a joint venture between Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Private Limited. Heinemann, a renowned global retailer, will take charge of operating the airport's duty free stores. BWC Forwarders, part of the Bommidala Group, has been given the responsibility for domestic retail and international duty-paid stores.

The airport aims to transform passenger shopping experiences through this partnership. Travelers will be able to explore Heinemann's branded stores at NIA. Local and handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh will have a significant presence to showcase the rich artisanal heritage of the region. Passengers can look forward to an eclectic mix of textiles, metalwork, woodcrafts, jewelry and more sourced directly from local artisans.

The duty free store under Heinemann will offer premium international brands. Categories will span liquor, chocolates, perfumes, cosmetics, fashion accessories and Indian specialty products like ayurvedic goods and packaged food items. Regional staples such as tea, coffee and spices from Uttar Pradesh will also be prominently .

According to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, the partnership aims to provide seamless blend of retail and duty free shopping catering to diverse traveler needs. State of the facilities and experiences are being created so time spent at the airport is both pleasurable and memorable. The collaboration is pitched to establish new standards for airport commerce through an unmatched retail ecosystem.

Representatives from both companies expressed enthusiasm about the growth opportunities in Indian aviation sector. They hope to craft an exceptional shopping destination at NIA and look forward to a long term successful partnership.

