Singer Abdu Rozik opens up about finding true love with fiancée Amira

“Singer Abdu Rozik opens up about love for fiancée”

Popular singer and Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik made headlines recently after announcing his engagement to longtime partner Amira. In a recent interview, the 20-year old opened up about finding love with Amira and their upcoming nuptials.

Abdu confirmed that he and Amira, a student from Sharjah, met casually at a local eatery over a year ago. It was apparently love at first sight for the musician, who said meeting Amira was truly serendipitous. While not much is known about Amira, Abdu gushed about their strong mutual understanding and respect.

The singer also shut down rumors that the engagement was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project. “Our relationship is real and what matters most to me is Amira's happiness,” he stated sincerely.

At just 115 cm, Abdu was unsure if he'd find a partner due to his small stature. However, with Amira he feels fortunate to have found someone caring beyond superficial factors. Though 40 cm taller, Amira has never made Abdu feel less than, according to the besotted groom-to-be.

Fans got a glimpse of the lovebirds as Abdu shared from their private engagement ceremony on social media last month. While keeping Amira's identity veiled, the heart-shaped ring on her finger spoke volumes about their deep commitment.

The wedding is scheduled for July 7th with superstar Salman Khan reportedly blessing the occasion. Abdu signs off by saying he's overwhelmingly joyous to have found a partner as embracing as Amira.

