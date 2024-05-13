Risks Of Overusing Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Should Be Aware Of

The convenience and serenity offered by noise-cancelling headphones have made them a staple for many. However, some experts warn that being too dependent on them could potentially impact your health.

Dr. Deepti Sinha, an ENT specialist at a leading Delhi hospital, says while noise-cancelling headphones provide advantages like reducing distractions, overuse carries risks that should not be ignored. Prolonged use can cause hearing fatigue as the ears get tired from blocking out sounds constantly. It may also induce headaches due to the technology producing low-level hums.

Perhaps a bigger concern is that noise-cancelling creates a very quiet environment which disconnects users from their surroundings. This lack of environmental awareness poses dangers, especially when outdoors in traffic or busy areas where one needs to be alert. Some users have missed important noises that ensure safety like approaching vehicles or warning signals.

Like regular headphones, listening at high volumes on noise-cancelling ones for extended periods has the potential to deteriorate hearing over time. The blocked out background noise may encourage higher playback levels than required.

Dr. Sinha advises moderation to avoid issues. Taking regular breaks, limiting usage, and maintaining volume at safe levels even in noise can help protect hearing health. Being mindful of one's surroundings is also important. For mild noise reduction, basic earphones could suffice at times instead of cancellation. Overall, enjoying the perks of these headphones is fine with responsible practices and awareness of risks that come with excessive dependency.