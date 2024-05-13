back to top
Come Out To Cast Vote For Peace In Kashmir: Bukhari

Srinagar, May 13: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Monday urged the people of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency to come out to cast their votes for the peace in valley.

“I want to congratulate the people of Srinagar Constituency for their participation in the elections, which are going on peacefully,” Bukhari said.
Bukhari urged the people to cast their vote, as it is very important. “As of tomorrow, an important decision in history is being taken for the restoration of statehood, the release of our youth from detention, and for those whose verifications are pending with the police for the issuance of passports.”
“This vote is also for peace in the Kashmir Valley,” he added.
He alleged that during the Conference and Peoples Democratic Party regimes, the youth who are languishing in jails were picked on false cases. (Agencies)

