TechnologyGoogle to unveil deeper Android and AI integration at I/O 2024
Technology

Google to unveil deeper Android and AI integration at I/O 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

As Google I/O 2024 kicks off next week, expectations are high around the new features and capabilities the tech giant will unveil for its popular Android mobile operating system. While Android 15 beta has provided developers a glimpse, most of the headline-worthy additions have been kept under wraps until now.

Sources indicate Android 15 will take AI integration to the next level by leveraging Google's advances in generative technologies. The OS could fully replace the ubiquitous Google Assistant with its more capable Gemini AI or at least integrate some of its conversational, image and language generation abilities. This would allow all Android smartphones, not just Pixels, to access state-of-the- AI directly from the platform.

App developers will also benefit from AI infused directly into key Google apps from to Docs. Potential features range from auto-organizing images to AI writing assistance. Enhanced machine learning could optimize workflow productivity across the board.

Under the hood changes are also on the cards to make Android a smarter and more helpful companion. Application archiving aims to intelligently free up storage based on usage patterns while encrypted key storage bolsters privacy and security. Streamlined NFC functionality and screen optimizing for full immersive experiences further refine the platform.

With competition from new OS entrants hot on its heels, Google's upcoming Android showcase will set the agenda for mobile AI innovation. Come May 14th, the search giant is primed to showcase how its next OS update will make AI an indispensable intelligence powering over 3 billion devices worldwide.

Simple lifestyle steps to safeguard heart health post-Covid
Come Out To Cast Vote For Peace In Kashmir: Bukhari
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

