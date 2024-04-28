SNL Comedian Colin Jost Livens Up WHCA Dinner with Political Jabs

Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost took center stage at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner to deliver comedic barbs targeting both sides of America's political divide. Without holding back, Jost aimed jokes directly at the headline-making antics of Donald Trump and the advanced age of Joe Biden in their looming 2024 showdown.

Known worldwide for his biting wit as co-host of SNL's Weekend Update, Jost traded jokes about “nerd prom” and DC insider culture with jabs at some of Washington's most controversial figures. Referencing allegations against Matt Gaetz, Jost quipped “Matt Gaetz is at a regular prom” – a remark met mostly with awkward silences from the tamed crowd.

In taking aim squarely at both Trump and Biden, Jost highlighted the stark contrasts between the rivals without favoring either. On Trump, he noted the “half billion in fines for bank fraud” and “abortion trials”, while gently remarking on Biden's senior status at “maybe Jimmy Carter can win this thing.” Both politicians received equal treatment under Jost's comedic scrutiny.

Despite facing a subdued reception, Jost didn't shy away from political topics dominating national discussion. His closing message on why decency matters most resonated as a timely reminder amid polarization. As the highest-profile entertainer at this elite gathering, Jost demonstrated how humor can bring people together across divides through good-natured ribbing of all sides. His performance epitomized why the WHCA dinner endures as a hallmark of free expression.