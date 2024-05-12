‘Will Stop Attacking Adani-Ambani If They Give Us Money…’: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan, BJP terms as political extortion

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader who till recently was the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in 17th Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday sparked a major controversy stating that the grand old party will “stop attacking Adani-Ambani if they give money to them”. Soon after Chowdhary's comment, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched an attack on the Congress stating that the party's acts were nothing less than “political extortion”.

Noting that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is unmasking Congress' corruption, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a 33-second short video clip on his X handle in which the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was heard mentioning that the party attacks Indian Business tycoons (Adani and Ambani) in Parliament as they don't give sacks of money to them.

Chowdhary further in the video could be heard saying that Congress leaders would stop mentioning the names of Ambani and Adani if they start sending money to them. “We attack them because they don't send money to us. If they will send, we will stay quiet,” the Congress leader said in a fun banter during an interview to a reporter.

“Where is the money? I am a BPL (below poverty line) person. I am in great need of money. The individual openly admits to being poor and lacking funds for the election competition. Lacking financial resources, it is increasingly challenging to participate in elections these days. I don't even need a tempo, if Adani sends me a bag of money, that will be enough for me,” the Congress leader was heard saying.

“But you speak against them in Parliament?” the interviewer asked Adhir. “Yes, I do because they don't send us money. If they send, people become silent,” Adhir said.

BJP leaders were quick to bounce on his statements and said Adhir exposed the actual “hafta vasooli model' of the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

The acts of Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are nothing less than political extortion. In his recent interview, he unmasks Congress and says that they will stop attacking Adani-Ambani the moment they give money to the Congress. Of the two, Rahul Gandhi has already stopped attacking one. This is equivalent to the acts of TMC's Mahua Moitra, who allegedly took money and expensive gifts from a Dubai based businessman to attack Indian businesses in the Parliament.