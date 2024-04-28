back to top
Search
HomeHealth
spot_img
Health

Low Intensity Exercise Shown to Substantially Reduce Risk of Depression

Northlines
by Northlines

A new analysis published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioural Reviews has discovered compelling links between regular low to moderate intensity exercise and significantly lower risks of depression and anxiety. The umbrella review conducted by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University examined numerous studies from around the globe investigating physical activity as an intervention for improved mental .

The findings were quite revealing, showing that any level of physical activity reduced the risk of depression by an impressive 23% on average. However, low and moderate intensity exercises saw especially strong associations with lowering depression risk. Activities like gardening, golf, and brisk walking were found to benefit mental health the most when performed regularly. High intensity workouts did not yield as pronounced results according to the analysis.

Physical activity was also found to cut the risk of more severe conditions such as psychosis and schizophrenia by over a quarter. Encouragingly, these effects appeared consistent across demographic factors like gender and age. The global scope of the reviewed research suggests the mental health perks of exercise translation well to diverse populations worldwide.

Lead researcher Professor Lee Smith of ARU emphasized that the intensity differences have implications for crafting effective exercise guidelines surrounding mental wellness. While moderate activity biochemical improves mood, intense exercise may exacerbate stress responses in some individuals. Therefore, tailoring recommendations to personal tolerance levels and preferences is wise.

Most notable was the finding that even light physical activity offered benefits without requiring full commitment to a vigorous program. Making small, sustainable lifestyle changes represent accessible ways to support mental health through increased movement. As depression remains a critical public health challenge, identifying preventative factors like low intensity exercise could prove highly impactful.

Previous article
How Diabetics Can Reduce Risk of Cardiac Issues Through Proactive Management
Next article
The Surprising Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Regular Dancing
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.
spot_img

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Surprising Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Regular Dancing

How Diabetics Can Reduce Risk of Cardiac Issues Through Proactive Management

Powerful storms trigger emergency alerts as tornado outbreak threatens Central US