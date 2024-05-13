back to top
Search
BusinessChina pips US as India's largest trade partner on back of rising...
Business

China pips US as India’s largest trade partner on back of rising imports

By: Northlines

Date:

China Reclaims Top Spot as 's Largest Trading Partner

In a significant development, China has once again emerged as India's biggest trading partner, ending a two-year period where the United States held the top position. According to data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India's total trade with China stood at $118.4 billion in the financial year 2024, marking a rise over the previous year's figures.

While India's exports to China saw a modest increase of 8.7% to $16.67 billion, imports from the neighbouring country grew at a sharper rate of 3.24% to cross the $101 billion mark. Higher imports helped China displace the US, whose trade relations with India witnessed declines across both export and import categories. India exported goods worth $77.5 billion to the US in FY24, down 1.32% year-on-year, while imports contracted 20% to $40.8 billion.

A closer examination shows that India has grown increasingly reliant on Chinese imports for critical sectors like telecommunications, smartphones, pharmaceuticals and components. The country sourced nearly half of its telecom and smartphone part imports, worth $4.2 billion, from China. Similarly, three-fourths of laptop and PC imports, valued at $3.8 billion, originated from China. This dependency poses economic and strategic challenges for India going forward.

Over the past five years, India's exports to China saw minimal fluctuations but imports ballooned by 45%. As a result, the trade deficit with China expanded sharply from $53.57 billion to $85.09 billion. In comparison, exports to the US rose nearly 50% alongside a more modest 14.7% growth in imports, helping narrow the deficit.

Previous article
Tata Motors stock sees major fall following Q4 results that underwhelm market expectations
Next article
Lok Sabha Polls | Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First Time Voters In Pulwama
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tata Motors stock sees major fall following Q4 results that underwhelm market expectations

Northlines Northlines -
Tata Motors witnessed a significant drop in its share...

Noida International Airport awards major retail contracts to Heinemann, BWC Forwarders

Northlines Northlines -
Major Retail Partners Chosen For Noida International Airport's Duty...

Life insurers deliver over 60% surge in new business premiums in April 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Life Insurers See Surge in New Business as Premiums...

Tech Mahindra’s Longtime Europe Head Vikram Nair Resigns After 19 Years

Northlines Northlines -
Tech Mahindra's Europe Head Calls it Quits After Nearly...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Declared, 93.60% Clear Test

Lok Sabha Polls | Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First...

Tata Motors stock sees major fall following Q4 results that underwhelm...