Delhi host Mumbai in key IPL clash today

Defending champions Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians today in the Indian Premier League. After early setbacks, Pant's men have found their rhythm, winning three of their last four games. However, a stern test awaits as they face a Mumbai side hoping to turn their campaign around.

According to experts, Delhi are likely to go in with an unchanged playing eleven. Skipper Rishabh Pant has impressed with the bat in recent outings and will aim for more of the same today. Other key players include Prithvi Shaw at the top and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Mumbai will hope for contributions from their experienced batting core of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has led the bowling attack well so far.

Delhi have a slight historical edge in this fixture, holding a 15-19 win/loss record against Mumbai. However, the latter won their most recent meeting earlier this season. Conditions at the venue traditionally favor batsmen, though intermittent thunderstorms are predicted. The track is expected to remain true, offering assistance to both pace and spin bowlers.

Today's clash promises high drama as these two heavyweight sides battle for crucial points. A win would boost the winner's playoff hopes, making this an enticing matchup for neutrals. Both teams are packed with match-winners and it should be an exciting contest decided by small margins.