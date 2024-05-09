back to top
Kulgam Encounter: 3rd terrorist killed, search operation on, say officials
Kashmir

Kulgam Encounter: 3rd terrorist killed, search operation on, say officials

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 8: Third terrorist was killed in a gunfight that resumed after a lull of over 24 hours in Redwani area of Kulgam, officials said on Wednesday.

The 45-hour-long gun battle in the hamlet continues as the search operation at the site is still going on.

A top police official told that a third militant, who was holed up at the site of the encounter was killed this evening.

He added that the gunfight resumed again after 24 hours today when the hiding terrorist fired upon the security forces, who were conducting a search operation after killing two terrorists including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander.

Two LeT/TRF terrorists, including top commander Basit Dar who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were killed in the encounter yesterday at the same spot.

The encounter broke out on Monday evening and continued for nearly 45 hours.

Earlier, the officials had told KNO that two bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site while the search operation was going in the area.

However, after the lull of over 24 hours, the gunfight resumed again a hiding terrorist fired upon forces when the debris was being cleared

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

