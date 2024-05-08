back to top
How IPL's luxuries helped David Warner take his game to new heights
How IPL’s luxuries helped David Warner take his game to new heights

Renowned Australian opener David Warner recently spoke about how his experience in the Indian Premier League has contributed in elevating his skills over the years. In an insightful conversation with veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Warner delved into the various advantages offered by the cash-rich league.

According to Warner, one of the key factors aiding players' preparations in the is the presence of numerous net bowlers with diverse styles. “While in Australia, we often don't have access to so many bowlers practicing regularly due to their domestic commitments. But in the IPL, you can get left-arm spin, leg-spin or pace bowling, allowing you to bat for extended durations,” he observed.

The southpaw was also appreciative of the facilities available in . “What I truly love is practicing in the middle. Getting a sense of different dimensions really helped my game, especially against spin. I would face only spinners to work on different areas of the ground,” Warner revealed. This aspect played a crucial role in elevating his T20 batting, including a transition to number four.

Warner believed this exposure stood Australian team in good stead during their Cup triumph in 2021. “The experience of IPL allowed us to understand surfaces and prepare accordingly. At Ahmedabad, we treated it like an Australian ground to chase successfully,” he elaborated. The seasoned campaigner acknowledged regular exposure to Indian conditions from the league helped decode various pitches.

In closing, Warner termed India as his second home and spoke highly of the learnings from his IPL stints. The comprehensive facilities and luxury of preparations available clearly helped refine his skills to a higher level on the global stage. With the tournament continuing to unearth fresh talent, its role in enhancing the standard of cricketers globally is undoubtedly growing manifold.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

