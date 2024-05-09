back to top
JammuPolice raids houses of drug peddlers
Police raids houses of drug peddlers

By: Northlines

Tawi, May 8: Tightening noose against drug peddlers, police team on Wednesday raided the houses of two here in the city outskirts.

Police said that acting on specific information, early this morning police party of Police Station Pacca Danga  Jammu headed led by senior officers, raided the houses of two drug peddlers in R S Pura and Bishnah areas.

The raids, police said were conducted in the houses of Imam Hussain, resident of Langotian Chak Alawal, R S Pura and Manshu Ali, resident of Karel Manhasan, Pandorian Bishnah,  Jammu, at present Balol Khad, Samba.

They were wanted in NDPS cases registered against them at Police Station Pacca Danga Jammu as forward linkages and involvement in the menace.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

