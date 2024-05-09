back to top
GPS Tracker anklets to monitor bailed out criminals

Srinagar, May 8: Police in   Baramulla district on Wednesday affixed Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker for monitoring round the clock movement of a bailed out drug peddler.

Police said the GPS tracking device was affixed in compliance to an order from a Court.

Police said a GPS tracking device was installed today on a bailed out drug peddler in a NDPS case of Police Station Baramulla.

The accused was arrested along with recovery of contraband and has been bailed out recently by the court.

“The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the drug peddler and ensure that he doesn't violate the bail conditions,” a police statement said.

Baramulla has become the second district in to introduce the use of GPS tracker anklets on drug peddlers. Kupwara had recently become the first district in valley to install GPS anklets on bailed out narcotics accused.

 

