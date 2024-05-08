back to top
Samson’s late fireworks almost seal incredible Rajasthan chase despite Delhi victory

By: Northlines

Date:

In a high-scoring thriller that saw Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson come extraordinarily close to single-handedly taking his team across the finish line, the Delhi Capitals have held on for a narrow 20-run victory last night at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Chasing a mammoth total of 221 set by Delhi after yet another blistering innings from young gun Jake Fraser-McGurk, Samson was in breathtaking form as he carved out bowlers to all parts of the ground. His 46-ball 86, studded with eight fours and six sixes showcased the 28-year old's unparalleled skill and ability to consistently find the boundary at will.

For a time it seemed certain that Samson would power Rajasthan to their target, but when he fell from a catch on the boundary after a mighty swing, the momentum of the innings shifted. Despite valiant cameos from Riyan Parag and Shubham Dubey, the asking rate proved too steep and Delhi held their nerve to seal the win.

The victory keeps Delhi firmly in playoff contention, while Rajasthan remain on the edge. Samson meanwhile is cementing his credentials as one of the leading batsmen in the tournament with yet another masterclass that saw him almost single-handedly turn defeat into victory with his breathtaking array of strokes.

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
Delhi Capitals produce all-round effort to defeat Rajasthan Royals and boost playoff hopes in IPL thriller
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

