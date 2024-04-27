back to top
Search
SportsHow Gukesh Can Stay Focused Amid Newfound Fame by Learning from Chess...
Sports

How Gukesh Can Stay Focused Amid Newfound Fame by Learning from Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen

By: Northlines

Date:

's teenage chess prodigy D Gukesh recently achieved a huge milestone by winning the Candidates Tournament, securing his place as the challenger for the Chess Championship. However, with this newfound fame and recognition comes intense pressure and scrutiny. Upon returning home to India, the shy 17-year-old was overwhelmed by the massive crowds and media attention at the airport.

While popularity and respect for his accomplishments are certainly deserved, the intrusive nature of fans and media could threaten to distract Gukesh from his goal of continued self-improvement on the chessboard. Here, he may take a page from the champion himself, Magnus Carlsen.

For years, Carlsen has dominated the world of chess, achieving the top ranking and holding multiple titles simultaneously. However, throughout hisjourneyto the top, Carlsen emphasized enjoying the game above all else. Even as a young star, his father ensured Carlsen avoided excessive pressure and maintained a balanced lifestyle. Today, Carlsen remains calm and focused, shutting out distractions to concentrate solely on his play.

Gukesh would be wise to follow this example as the limelight intensifies. Surrounding himself with a close support system like family, he must block out unnecessary noise and from the outside. Like Carlsen did as a child, taking breaks to spend quality time with loved ones can help prevent burnout. Most importantly, Gukesh should continue striving for self-improvement on the 64 squares rather than chasing fleeting fame or trophies.

If he maintains this mindset, focusing inward while rising to new heights, Gukesh stands the best chance of handling increased popularity successfully. And someday, he may join Carlsen as one of the all-time greats who enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in chess. But for now, the young challenger would benefit from the champion's blueprint for blocking distraction and achieving balance, within and beyond the game.

Previous article
LSG vs RR today: Preview, stats, predictions for important IPL clash
Next article
Delhi host Mumbai in key IPL clash today
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi host Mumbai in key IPL clash today

Northlines Northlines -
Defending champions Delhi Capitals will look to continue their...

LSG vs RR today: Preview, stats, predictions for important IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
The high-flying Rajasthan Royals will be looking to maintain...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

Northlines Northlines -
Shanghai, Apr 27: India men's and women's compound teams...

RCB spin web around Hyderabad after Patidar, Kohli fifties

Northlines Northlines -
Royal Challengers Bengaluru regained momentum in their IPL 2024...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

Experts weigh in on claims that salt can help overcome sugar...