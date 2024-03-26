Search
IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Chennai to Host Final, Ahmedabad Gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

By: Northlines

Date:

The wait is finally over for millions of IPL fans as the full schedule for 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League has been announced. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host the all important final at the iconic Chepauk stadium on May 26. Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been selected to host the high-voltage Qualifier 1 clash and the Eliminator match on May 21 and May 22 respectively.

After hosting the tournament opener between CSK and RCB earlier this month, the 2024 edition is set to reach exciting climax with Chennai hosting the last two knockout matches. This will undoubtedly make CSK fans very happy as their beloved franchise gets the opportunity to lift the coveted trophy in front of their home crowd if they make it that far.

Ahmedabad has emerged as a go-to venue for the IPL in recent years and the massive Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to two crucial knockout clashes. The Qualifier 1 match promises a virtual final with the winner advancing straight to the title clash. While the loser gets another shot at the final via the Eliminator. Both matches are expected to be edge-of-the-seat thrillers given the high stakes.

The league stage matches will be played across various venues in including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Mohali and Guwahati among others. Defending champions CSK and former winners Mumbai Indians, RCB and RR will play majority of their home matches in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively as per the venue rotation.

Fans can now start planning their calendar for the two months of non-stop cricketing extravaganza with the complete IPL 2024 schedule in hand. With the biggest names in slugging it out, the tournament is guaranteed to provide endless and excitement.

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik power Royal Challengers Bangalore to last-ball win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 opener
