Bollywood Celebrities Kick Off Colorful Holi Festivities With Loved Ones

By: Northlines

Holi, the festival of colors is here and celebrities made sure to celebrate the vibrant occasion with their loved ones. From debut celebrations for newlyweds to fun-filled reunions with friends, take a look at how your favorite stars rang in the colorful holiday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave fans couple goals as they shared a sweet selfie smeared in different hues of gulal. The lovebirds seemed to be enjoying the festive spirit to the fullest. Newly married pairs Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda also celebrated their first Holi post wedding. Both couples treated fans with adorable pictures on social media.

Akshay Kumar got playful with Tiger Shroff, sharing a funny reel on Instagram. He was also seen having a blast with Disha Patani in another video. Himansh Kohli immersed in the colorful celebrations in Vrindavan, giving a glimpse of the town decorated with splashes of colors. Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Disha Patani shared glimpses too on their stories.

TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also had a gala time with their partners. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain hosted a grand Holi party while Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi enjoyed the festival vibes. Raveena Tandon distributed sweets to the paparazzi. Kunal Kemmu's celebrations with Soha Ali Khan-Inaaya was all about fun moments within family.

The Bachchans also immersed in festive spirit, with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan sharing . Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover celebrated with their other halves. Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill shared glimpses too.

As colorful splashes of gulal filled Instagram feeds, celebrities ensured to make cherishable memories and spread the vibrancy of Holi to fans worldwide. Looks like our favorite stars had a blast ushering in the spring season with friends and family.

