Entertainment

Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah's Comments on Acting Schools

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah's Comments on Acting Schools

Renowned star Anupam Kher, who runs his own acting academy, recently addressed actress Ratna Pathak Shah's remarks referring to acting institutes as “shops”.

In a recent interview, Kher was asked about Shah's viewpoint on the subject. While he respected her opinion, Kher highlighted that both Shah and Naseeruddin Shah received training at the prestigious School of Drama.

“That is her perspective to have. I understand where she's coming from but both her and Naseeruddin studied at NSD, would they consider that a shop?” questioned Kher.

The veteran actor went on to share a personal experience where he witnessed the nerves an otherwise assured performer faced in front of the camera. This inspired Kher to establish his own acting school to impart practical skills.

“People are welcome to their views but they should reconsider before labeling schools as shops. Do we say journalism or dental colleges are shops? Acting academies nurture future talents,” he elaborated.

When asked about any bitterness between himself and the other actors, Kher recalled a warm gesture from Shah in the past. Despite differing , Kher sees the goodness in all and doesn't wish to justify negative comments.

This engaging discussion provides valuable insight into diverse views within the film industry on acting . While opinions may vary, the goal of cultivating new talent remains the priority.

Kharge Writes To Opposition Leaders On ‘Discrepancies’ In Polling Data Released By EC
FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

